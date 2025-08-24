GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GameStop stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

NYSE:GME traded up $0.3250 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.8850. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,291. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $35.81.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%.The company had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in GameStop by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,442,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,764.58. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $315,685. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

