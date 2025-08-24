Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $189.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $189.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

