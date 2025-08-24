Mirova Has $9.73 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.8% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $393.8040 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.51 and its 200 day moving average is $379.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

