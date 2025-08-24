Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B Stock Up 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $84.30.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

