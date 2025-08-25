iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 7.1%

QUAL stock opened at $189.2330 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.3401 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.30.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

