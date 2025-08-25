Orion Capital Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 961.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $241.6890 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.01. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.39 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

