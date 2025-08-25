Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Astera Labs (ALAB)

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2025 – Astera Labs was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2025 – Astera Labs was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/7/2025 – Astera Labs had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

8/7/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $104.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2025 – Astera Labs was given a new $145.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2025 – Astera Labs was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2025 – Astera Labs was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $95.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2025 – Astera Labs had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2025 – Astera Labs was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $45,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 618,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,852,009.08. This represents a 44.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,385,416 shares of company stock valued at $298,063,981 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.