Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.2857.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

Figma Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 105,511 shares of Figma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $3,325,706.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 834,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,312,896. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $2,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,994,576. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215.

FIG stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. Figma has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53.

Figma Company Profile



Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

