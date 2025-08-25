Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.2857.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on FIG
Insider Activity
Figma Stock Performance
FIG stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. Figma has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $142.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53.
Figma Company Profile
Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Figma
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Zuckerberg’s META Sales Look More Bullish Than Bearish
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AI Exposure Without the Hype: 3 ETFs That Offer Smarter AI Bets
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Is It Too Late to Jump on the Nuclear Bandwagon?
Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.