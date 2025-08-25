Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $2,604,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after buying an additional 260,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,607,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,400,831,000 after buying an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4%

ET opened at $17.5250 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

