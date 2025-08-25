1,785 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Altria Group by 55.4% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 203.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $67.6150 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

