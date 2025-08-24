Grove Trading 34.6% Higher Over Last Week (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Grove has a total market cap of $616.93 thousand and $18.50 thousand worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grove has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar. One Grove token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grove alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,599.29 or 0.99952284 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,517.28 or 0.99880754 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Grove

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.