Apexium Financial LP Acquires 288 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock worth $2,229,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2%

MCD opened at $313.8010 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.02 and its 200-day moving average is $305.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $223.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

