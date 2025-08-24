Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 115,017 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,017 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $82,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,532,000 after buying an additional 445,612 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $420.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of -609.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.56. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 774,761 shares in the company, valued at $346,387,895.49. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

