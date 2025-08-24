ICONIQ Capital LLC Sells 661 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 25,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11,227.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 122,447 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,860,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,511,978.42. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock worth $13,528,188. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9%

Salesforce stock opened at $248.0150 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $237.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.92.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Salesforce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.89.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

