Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 2172424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -640.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,428.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

