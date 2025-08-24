Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 23.1% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,688,644,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 741% from the average daily volume of 200,863,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 23.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

