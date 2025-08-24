Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys 2,557 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $389,861,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $407,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.8250 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

