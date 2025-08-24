Freedom Investment Management Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.1% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 94,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $241.6890 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.39 and a 52 week high of $296.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research upgraded International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

