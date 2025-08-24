iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Bought by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV opened at $648.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $628.39 and a 200-day moving average of $592.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $649.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

