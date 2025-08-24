Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $594.12 and last traded at $593.66, with a volume of 2889419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $584.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $712.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.53.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

