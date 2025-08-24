Mirova Has $6.77 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Mirova reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.2% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after purchasing an additional 455,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after purchasing an additional 993,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $85.7790 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

