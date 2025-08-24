Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Up 11.9% – What’s Next?

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21. 1,148,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 851,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 9th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.92). Equities analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 398.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 630,778 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Vertical Aerospace by 429.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 113,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

