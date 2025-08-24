IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 23195819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IREN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IREN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IREN during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IREN during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of IREN by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

