BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on June 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $97.0740 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega purchased 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,061 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

