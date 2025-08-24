AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $362.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.64.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

