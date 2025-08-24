Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Trading 6.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.21 and last traded at C$20.21. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.01.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$270.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.13.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc, operating as TC Transcontinental, is a Montreal-based packaging, commercial printing and specialty media company. The company was established in 1976 as a direct marketing company, and later expanded into newspaper printing, and eventually publishing of newspapers and magazines.

