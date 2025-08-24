Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 504,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 225,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 16.26. The company has a market cap of C$4.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.76.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.
