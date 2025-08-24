American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,457 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of American Express by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $318.9630 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price target on American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

