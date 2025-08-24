Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €25.05 ($29.47) and last traded at €25.25 ($29.71). 39,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.35 ($29.82).

Wacker Neuson Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

