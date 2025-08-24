JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Jfe Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31,479% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

JFE Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.48.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

