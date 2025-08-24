Mirova Has $15.76 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Mirova increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.3180 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $640.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.92 and its 200 day moving average is $347.39. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.31 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.