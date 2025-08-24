Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 110 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Visa Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $349.3180 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.31 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.39.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

