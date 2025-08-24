ICONIQ Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

ICONIQ Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 12,110.3% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,248,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,983,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,433,722,000 after acquiring an additional 915,643 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $795,324.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,556 shares of company stock worth $27,306,166. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $248.9370 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

