Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 21,012 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 304.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PEP stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.63. The firm has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

