Ascent Group LLC Purchases 2,282 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $318.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $318.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.58. The company has a market capitalization of $521.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.