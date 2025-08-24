Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a market cap of $27.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $292.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.00 million. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 299.25%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

