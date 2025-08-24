Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stock Holdings Lessened by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 505,980 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 3,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5%

Broadcom stock opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $317.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

