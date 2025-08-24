ITT (NYSE:ITT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $171.70 and last traded at $170.85, with a volume of 204758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Get ITT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. This trade represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in ITT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ITT by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in ITT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ITT by 11.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.