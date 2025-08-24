Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Sold by RPTC Inc.

RPTC Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.9% of RPTC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RPTC Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after acquiring an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $171.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

