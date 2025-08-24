Haverford Trust Co Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3,797.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 346,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the first quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DHR opened at $211.7060 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
