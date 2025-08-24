Top Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 23rd

Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their value tends to move in response to changes in global oil supply and demand, geopolitical developments and energy-sector regulations. Investors often buy oil stocks to gain exposure to the broader energy market and potential dividends tied to oil company profits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Recommended Stories