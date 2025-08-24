Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLPNY

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.