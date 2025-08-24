Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading 38.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 38.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 599,250,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 109,188,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.26.

Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Wishbone Gold

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

