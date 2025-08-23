Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) was down 25% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 666,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 135,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Mason Resources Stock Up 29.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77.

About Mason Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.