Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 185 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE JPM opened at $295.9920 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

