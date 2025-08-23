Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after buying an additional 478,833 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after buying an additional 6,084,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,735 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.7%

SCHB stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

