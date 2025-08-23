Groupe la Francaise Trims Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Groupe la Francaise decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $143.6210 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.45. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.