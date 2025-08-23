Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Stake Raised by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $170.7960 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $193.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.