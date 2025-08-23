Ariston Services Group Purchases 286 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ariston Services Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Ariston Services Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $593.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $594.32. The company has a market cap of $712.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $575.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.