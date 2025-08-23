Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $131.29 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 2.5% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $131,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DE stock opened at $495.0920 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $374.46 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.43. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.